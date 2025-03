UPDATE: 3:51 p.m. - March 13, 2025

The Missoula Police Department reports the earlier crash at Reserve and Third streets has been cleared.

All lanes have been reopened and traffic is again moving through the area.

(first report: 2:38 p.m. - March 13, 2025)

A crash is slowing traffic on Reserve Street at the intersection with Third Street.

The Missoula Police Department reports one lane is closed in both directions.

Expect delays in the area.