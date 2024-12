UPDATE: 8:50 a.m. - December 12, 2024

The earlier accident on Interstate 90 westbound between Bonner and East Missoula has been cleared.

All lanes have been reopened and traffic is again moving in the area.

(first report: 8:40 a.m. - December 12, 2024)

Drivers can expect to find delays on Interstate 90 between Bonner and East Missoula.

The westbound lanes of I-90 are closed near mile marker 109 due to a crash.

Numerous emergency vehicles are on the scene.

Expect delays in the area.