UPDATE: Interstate 90 open again east of Missoula

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. - Dec. 20, 2021

TURAH - The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 have been reopened at the Turah exit following an earlier crash.

(first report: 12:48 p.m. - Dec. 20, 2021)

A two-vehicle accident east of Missoula Monday afternoon is causing traffic delays on Interstate 90.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued a MEANS alert that the westbound lanes at Turah are being diverted onto Highway 10 due to the accident.

MCSO is asking travelers to find an alternative route and to expect delays.

The latest road conditions from the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) can be found here.

MDT reports part of the eastbound side of I-90 is also blocked in the area.