Trinity Apartment complex nears completion in Missoula

MISSOULA - We are still battling a housing crisis but a Missoula development project that's been in the works for years is almost ready for tenants to move in.

The Trinity Apartment complex is being called the housing that Missoulians can afford too.

When it is all said and done, the nearly $50 million project will have 202 units in two different locations — one off of Cooley Street and another off of Mullan Road.

There will be a mix of different housing styles ranging from 1-to-4 bedrooms, to accommodate Missoula families.

The permanent supportive housing project has a wait list started for nearly 600 people already which is a testament to the need for affordable housing in the city, according to officials.

Homeword and the Missoula Housing Authority are still encouraging people to still join the waitlist.

"But the Trinity apartments allows for renters to be able to afford their home and then you know eventually hopefully be able to become a homeowner if that is their desire,” Homeward Executive Director Andrea Davis said. “If not, they live in a beautifully designed and safe and healthy, truly affordable apartment."

The project is a collaborative effort between Missoula Housing Authority, Homeward, Blueline Development and the City and County of Missoula.