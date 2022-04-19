TSA looking to hire employees for Missoula airport

MISSOULA - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring at the Missoula airport.

The TSA is hiring for both full and part-time positions, with a starting salary of $16.90. In addition, TSA will pay new hires $500 upon starting with the agency and $500 after one year of service. Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national.

The TSA is hosting a one-day, in-person recruitment session on Wednesday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the main floor of the DoubleTree by Hilton Missoula-Edgewater located at 100 Madison Street. Free parking is available on-site.

“With the travel industry recovering at a significant pace, TSA is hiring additional security screening officers to work in Missoula,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Montana Kristen Simonds. “As we prepare to add to our security team locally, we encourage people who are looking to launch their career or who are seeking a career change to consider employment with TSA. We offer a competitive wage and benefits package that is second to none.”

Benefits include paid training, annual and sick leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees and a generous 401k retirement plan. Transportation Security Officers

(TSOs) are also eligible for up to $5,000 per year in college tuition reimbursement. TSA does not prorate benefits for part-time workers, and veteran’s preference is not required to join the agency.

Interested candidates will attend an information session to learn more about applying to become a TSO, take a computer-based test to evaluate aptitude and English language proficiency and participate in a structured interview session. Applicants will also need to complete a medical evaluation, federal drug screening and pre-hire background investigation soon after the event.