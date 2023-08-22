Watch Now
Tuesday evening meeting to discuss reopening of Johnson Street shelter

Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 22, 2023
MISSOULA - Missoula officials are hosting a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday evening to discuss the reopening of the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter.

The shelter is set to reopen in mid-September for people in need.

While the reopening is an emergency response, the Missoula City Council is still debating whether to keep the shelter open year-round.

The discussion comes after people in the Johnson Street neighborhood raised concerns about the shelter's location.

Tuesday’s meeting will include the mayor, the chief of police, and the executive director of the Poverello Center.

It starts at 6 p.m. in the gymnasium at Franklin Elementary School.

