Tuesday virtual meeting to discuss Missoula's Johnson Street Emergency Shelter

MISSOULA — A neighborhood meeting to discuss the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter is scheduled for Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The virtual meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. over Zoom at this link.

﻿

Poverello program staff, Black Knight Security, and a representative from the Missoula Houseless Programs Department will be available to talk about the shelter and answer questions and concerns from our neighbors.

Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis will also be taking part in the meeting.

The Johnson Street Emergency Shelter Neighborhood Meeting takes place on Zoom on the first Tuesday of each month.