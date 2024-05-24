TV show "Yellowstone" production returns to Missoula

MISSOULA — Hit TV show "Yellowstone" returns to film season 5 in downtown Missoula this week.

The production is quite large with dozens of support trucks coming to town as well as people from around the world. Production crews that spoke to MTN said that they came from LA, Georgia, the UK, and locals from Butte.

The whole production has been veiled in secrecy, with much of the production crew not knowing where or when the shoots were happening until shortly before they took place.

The production didn’t bring excitement to some local businesses. Several told MTN that they do not see an increase in business from all the people in tow due to the large amount of parking being taken away in the surrounding area reducing foot traffic.

However, a recent study from UM’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research showed that in just one year, the show brought more than $730 million in spending to the state.

"Yellowstone" stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser. It is rumored Costner is not returning for the final season.

