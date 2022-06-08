Two new trails open on Mount Dean Stone

MISSOULA - Thanks to Five Valleys Land Trust (FVLT), miles of new trails are open on Mt. Dean Stone.

Trails at Pattee Canyon are now connected to Deer Creek Road via the House of Sky and Skyline Ridge trails.

The trailhead is about a 30-minute drive from Missoula, taking a single-lane dirt road to a small parking lot on the southwest side of the mountain.

According to our partners at the Missoula Current, the project is the culmination of work with the Five Valleys Land Trust and more than 20 partner organizations.

Hiking along Mount Dean Stone Tuesday, Roger Marshall said he was glad the trail opened because it spreads out the crowds.

courtesy image

“Because so many people love our state and are coming to our state, it’s putting an impact on everything we have,” Marshall said. “We do need more opportunities for recreation.”

The project connects 4,200 acres of wilderness with 20 miles of trails.

The trails are open to mountain bikes and hiking, except during elk wintering season.

The project was funded by a Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) grant, and volunteers cleared the trail.