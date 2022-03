MISSOULA — The Missoula Police Department is investigating a single vehicle accident that happened around 1:30 AM this morning (03/11/2022) at the intersection of Raser Dr. and Cemetery.

The car was occupied by four people and resulted in two fatalities. The status of the other two occupants in the car is unknown at this time.

Detectives, accident investigators, and other members of the police department are on scene conducting the investigation.

We will keep you updated as more details come in.