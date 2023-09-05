Watch Now
Two railroad crossings to be removed in Missoula

Posted at 10:36 AM, Sep 05, 2023
MISSOULA - A pair of railroad crossings that span two busy roads in Missoula are set to be removed.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), Montana Rail Link (MRL) and the City of Missoula will repave the two locations once the tracks are removed.

The crossings will be removed on West Broadway near Yoke's Fresh Market and on South Russell Street near Boyce Lumber.

Work is scheduled to begin on West Broadway Street on Sunday, September 17, 2023, weather permitting. The crew will then move to Russell Street.

The work is anticipated to last for approximately two days in both locations with crews working from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Broadway Street and Russell Street will be closed during construction and detours will be in place.

