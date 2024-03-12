Two Rivers community in Lolo now resident owned

GREAT FALLS — The residents of the Two Rivers Mobile Home Park in Lolo have officially purchased their community.

Two Rivers has become the 21st Resident Owned Community (ROC) in Montana, which means the residents now own and manage their own community.

Missoula County commissioners approved a combination of loans and grants to NeighborWorks Montana in February to help purchase of the manufactured home park.

The money includes a grant of $310,000 from Missoula County's Community Development Block Grant loan fund and a loan of $100,000 from Missoula County's Housing Innovation Fund, according to a news release.

NeighborWorks Montana notes they will continue to help the park’s residents with post-purchase assistance, training opportunities, and ongoing compliance support.

“Surreal. It’s kind of scary but also exciting! It’s nice to know that we now have control over what goes on in our community,” one resident stated.

Another resident added, “It makes me happy to be able to do this, not only for my family but for our little community and their families.”

Two Rivers residents will get together later this week for a "We Own It!" Celebration.

Commissioners Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier to take part in the event.