U.S. Forest Service mule train visits University of Montana campus

MISSOULA - The mules of the U.S. Forest Service Northern Region Pack Train drew a big crowd to the University of Montana Oval on Tuesday.

The animals were on campus to help advertise registration for UM's summer programs.

Students took photos, petted the mules, and learned how to properly pack an animal.

The mules are important tools for the U.S. Forest Service and are often used to carry heavy objects through terrain a vehicle cannot access.

We spoke with a graduate student who said days like this are why she chose Montana.

“I actually was feeling very stressed today. I have one of my big projects for my graduate program,” Ali Manuel said. “It has a lot of deadlines going on, and I was a ball of stress. But, seeing the mules and having this, it really made my day.”

Students have the opportunity to join the mules this summer for a Wilderness Policy and Packing class, which includes a five-day packing trip into the Bob Marshall Wilderness.