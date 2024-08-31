UM Alumni Association to host Griz gear donation at Highlander Beer

MISSOULA — Friends, alumni and fans of the University of Montana are invited to donate gently worn pieces of Griz clothing in exchange for a free beer.

The Griz Gear Grab, hosted by the UM Alumni Association, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, at Highlander Beer, which is located at 200 International Drive in Missoula.

People who bring in two or more gently worn pieces of Griz gear to Highlander Beer will receive a complimentary beer from the UM Alumni Association. The types of clothing include T-shirts, tops, long sleeves, hoodies, sweaters, jackets and hats.

“We’re excited to see the Griz community rally together to support our new students,” said UM Alumni Association director LeAnn Layton. “By donating Griz gear, you’re not just passing on a piece of clothing – you’re sharing the Griz spirit and helping every student feel a part of our vibrant community.”

All collections will be distributed at the inaugural Griz Gear Grab from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, on the Oval, where students are invited to pick up the donated Griz gear.

The event is being hosted by UM New Student Success, the UM Advocates, UM’s Alumni Association, UM Sustainability and UM Marketing.

All Grizzly fans, friends and alumni are welcome to the event. Organizers note participants don't have to be an alum of the University of Montana to participate or receive a free beer.