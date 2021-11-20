UM and MSU fans tailgate before The Brawl of the Wild rivalry game

MISSOULA — The phrase "Go Griz" and "Go Cats" could be heard at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, as The Brawl of the Wild kicked off before players took the field.

Tailgate goers and fans gathered together to celebrate Montana football.

Under those game daylights, is a stadium full of Griz and Cats fans.

“So, being a Bobcat, here in Grizzly country, it is a little overwhelming like Griz everywhere,” said Kristyn Cummings, Montana State University alum, when describing the game day atmosphere on Saturday.

Husband and wife duo, Kristyn and Alex Cummings are a divided house, but just excited to be in the game day atmosphere. Even with some friendly competition.

SOT ALEX CUMMINGS##UM GRAD STUDENT/ “I expect a great game," said Alex Cummings, a University of Montana grad student. "I just hope the Griz can get this thing done today and I win a bet with my wife.”

Tailgating is a Griz football tradition. So even with big stakes on the line, Griz fans say the best part of game day is the people with which we celebrate and watch with.

“The camaraderie of this great city and this great university and the hallowed traditions that it has and a GRIZ Win,” Zach Gratton, a UM alum, told MTN News at the tailgate.

Whether you proudly wear maroon or bleed blue, Montanans are excited about the 120th rivalry game.