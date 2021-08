MISSOULA — The University of Montana Homecoming Parade is back.

After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parade will return on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

The theme for homecoming this year is "The Heart of a Grizzly."

For those interested in entering a float, you can register here. The deadline is Sept. 15.

This year’s Griz football homecoming game is against Cal Poly.