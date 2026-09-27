MISSOULA — Let the good times roll! The University of Montana's golf course saw it all this weekend when UM debuted an open golf championship and a festival blended into one.

"They got free games, free golf, free range balls, free five-ounce draught beers back there too," Jarrod MacKinnon, a golfer, said.

Free and fun. That sums up this Saturday as the UM Open Championship and Festival brought all the good vibes and businesses to one place.

"We've got a bunch of vendors here today," Karen Schlatter, UM marketing student experience and brand manager, told MTN.

WATCH CYNTHIA CARRANZA'S COVERAGE HERE:

UM launches new fall tradition with Open Championship & Festival

"We've got Flave here. Flave has some amazing apparel. Mostly does hats, but he works with the University, really cool stuff."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Flave hats on display at Saturday's celebration

From food trucks to axe throwing to lawn games spread out across the course, the scene was filled with community members, golfers, and of course, students.

"The Zoo Crew is hilarious. They're having a fun time. They're the crazy students you see in the student section, and they're out here. They've been out here the whole time just having a blast," Schlatter said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News The Zoo Crew made their presence known at the "heckling hole."

The Zoo Crew played an important role during the tournament by leading the heckle hole.

Another golfer said the rivalry is what makes it enjoyable, "Talking a little trash when they hit a bad shot," Brock Benson, said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Brock Benson and Colton Woodard, University of Montana students, participating in Saturday's celebration.

While the Zoo Crew was loud, the group assured MTN they were staying civil.

“Keeping it respectful, of course, and making sure these guys have a wonderful time as they golf," Kai Griffin, a heckler and Zoo Crew's co-captain, said. "And by wonderful, of course I mean terrible.”

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Kai Griffin (centered) told MTN the Zoo Crew heckling keeps things fun but respectful

Fortunately, MacKinnon told MTN he can golf under pressure.

"I just said, 'I cannot listen to this guy. I just gotta focus and make my shot,'" MacKinnon said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Jarrod MacKinnon, golfer at UM's Open Championship & Festival

But experienced or not, at any level, you're welcome at the tournament and festival, even if you have no golf experience.

"I'm gonna be real honest, I have never golfed, and obviously I'm part of it," Schlatter said.

If you did not make it out to the course, UM's making this an annual tradition for everyone to enjoy in the years to come.

"We just open it up as like a love letter to Missoula because the UM golf course loves the community," Schlatter added.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Karen Schlatter, UM Student and Brand Experience Manager

"We just started this as a really fun tradition or event that we're gonna do every single year and have fun every single year," Schlatter said.

The free event featured two golf tournaments with prizes. You can check out more by visiting the University of Montana's Golf Course Facebook page.