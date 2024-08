MISSOULA — As University of Montana (UM) students are getting back to campus, the school is inviting Missoulians to show their Grizzly pride by painting the town maroon.

Now, they're not going to literally paint Missoula but they do have free lawn signs available for pick up at the Adams Center.

UM students will also be distributing signs to local businesses and neighborhoods.

Community members showing off their Griz gear can share photos on social media with the hashtag #PaintMissoulaMaroon.