UM to mark St. Patrick’s Day with virtual concert

MISSOULA — A taste of the Irish is coming to Missoula.

The Irish Studies Program at the University of Montana will present a virtual concert of Irish music, song and dance as part of its St. Patrick’s Day Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.

All of the performers are Irish, and many of them have lived in Missoula and attended UM as either students or teaching assistants.

Learn more about the concert -- which is sponsored by UM Irish Studies and the Friends of Irish Studies -- and register online here.

The concert will be hosted by Jane Ní Luasa, an Irish Studies Fulbright teaching assistant and traditional singer and musician from Gougane Barra, County Cork, Ireland.

Her guests will include Orla Nic Thaidhg (fiddle), a former Fulbright teaching assistant at UM, and Cárthach Ó Faoláin (accordion), an Irish language and law student who interned with Judge Donald Molloy and Judge Jerry Lynch while studying at UM.

Ní Luasa’s other guests are:

Nell Ní Chróinín – traditional Sean-nós singing