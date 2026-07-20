MISSOULA — The University of Montana is no stranger to hosting big events.

Ahead of Jelly Roll and Post Malone playing Washington Grizzly Stadium, the University of Montana Police Department (UMPD) and the events team are looking at new security measures.

"The footprint for security around events is ever-changing. It's not getting any easier," UMPD Chief Brad Giffin said.

WATCH: UMPD to protect crowded areas with new vehicle mitigation barriers for Post Malone, Jelly Roll concert

UMPD to protect crowded areas with new vehicle mitigation barriers for Post Malone, Jelly Roll concert

Meridian Rapid Defense Group has used their barricades at all sizes of events from the World Cup to local farmers markets to prevent vehicles from running into crowds.

"When a vehicle hits the device, the device goes up and underneath the vehicle and stops it from its forward movement," Giffin explained.

Emily Brown/MTN News

UMPD took a look at the barriers to see if they’d become new additions to campus security.

"Aside from the fact that a vehicle can be used intentionally to harm people, people who are either not paying attention, maybe having a health issue, maybe a little over intoxicated, those types of issues lend themselves to death and injury," Giffin detailed.

Giffin says UMPD plans to use Meridian’s barricade systems while they host thousands of fans for Post Malone and Jelly Roll’s concert Tuesday night.

"We're trying to find ways to better protect our heavy pedestrian traffic areas and this is one step in that direction," Giffin said.

Before the show, Giffin has a few tips for attendees.

"Go check the website. There are certain things that you're not going to get to bring into the stadium, prohibited items, and be prepared for any eventuality. Weather being that primary factor, it's going to be hot," Giffin said.

The university area is set to be busy with extra emergency personnel and police patrols.

"Staffing wise, we're going to be really heavy. And it's not just university police officers, the city police department is helping us with a couple of different angles. We'll have Missoula Emergency Services on site. The fire department here is super generous and helps the university out every time," Giffin explained.