UM’s Main Hall lit up to honor high school graduates

MISSOULA — A fun tradition is lighting up the University of Montana the next few nights.

Come sunset, historic Main Hall on campus will be lit with the colors of our area high schools in honor of their graduates.

The light show – which will run until June 8 -- starts at 9 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m.

Graduates of Willard High School we recognized on Wednesday evening.

Big Sky will be honored Thursday night followed by Seeley Swan, Hellgate, Sentinel, Frenchtown and Loyola.

The actual Willard graduation celebration is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Big Sky, Hellgate, and Sentinel High School graduates set to walk the stage at various times on Friday at Washington Grizzly Stadium.

The Seeley-Swan High School graduation will take place on Sunday at the C.B. and Helen Rich Activity Center.

