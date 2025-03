MISSOULA — The underside of Missoula's Beartracks Bridge has gotten some love over the past few years, turning the barren area into a colorful playground.

Local artist Ann Karp of Sideways Gaze has added colorful murals to not just the walls but trashcans, too.

Featuring bright colors and fun animals, the Caras Park trashcans have undergone a complete makeover.

Those are just the latest additions to the playspace which also boasts corn hole, a basketball hoop, table tennis, and more.