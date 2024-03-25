United Way of Missoula County to install Naloxone vending machines across town

MISSOULA — The United Way of Missoula County is partnering with multiple locations across town to install vending machines with Narcan and other life-saving products.

The vending machines will be at the Johnson Street Shelter, the Missoula Food Bank, the Hope Rescue Mission, and the Mountain Line transfer station.

The products inside the machines will be free to the public and anyone who administers the products on themselves or others will be protected by good Samaritan laws.

United Way CEO Susan Hay Patrick says these machines can be critical to saving someone’s life who is struggling with substance abuse, "We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem."

“We need to provide far more resources locally, statewide, and nationally into prevention treatment and support for people in recovery. Until that happens we are not going to solve this public health crisis. So we as United Way decided that one small step would be to provide these vending machines to give people just like you and me the ability to save a life in the moment." - United Way CEO Susan Hay Patrick

The Naloxone vending machines will be installed within the next few weeks.

