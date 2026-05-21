MISSOULA — The University of Montana and the U.S. Forest Service are partnering on a clothing line featuring Smokey Bear.

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University of Montana and Forest Service team up for Smokey Bear merchandise line

The joint-licensed merchandise is available to people across the state as the USFS has co-branded the wildfire icon with several universities that offer fire science programs.

That means Missoula shoppers can pick up their Smokey Bear gear while also repping UM.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News The clothing line includes hats, t-shirts and more

The Go Griz Store on campus offers a variety of items as part of the collaboration, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats.

Dave Kuntz, UM's director of strategic communications, said the partnership is designed to raise awareness about wildfire season while also highlighting what the university has to offer.

"But really what we want to do is create awareness, not just about Smokey the Bear and the message that he has, especially during this time of year, but also what we offer here at the university in terms of forestry education, research, our wildfire centers," Kuntz said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Dave Kuntz, UM's director of strategic communications, wearing a sweatshirt from the clothing line

He added the collaboration will help the university continue to carve out spaces in particular fields, such as forestry and fire science.

"We're able to help raise awareness about wildfire season and and everyone's responsibility in that regard," Kuntz said. "And also we're able to showcase what our great students do, who come to the University of Montana and study wildfire sciences and forestry."

Kuntz also encouraged the public to embrace the collaboration as a celebration of an important relationship.

"We encourage folks to go out and really celebrate not just the heritage of the U.S. Forest Service, but also the strong partnership that we have with that important agency and how critical it is to not only just Montana, but our way of life here out in the West," Kuntz said.

The collaboration is set to run through the summer.

According to UM's press release, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Smokey Bear campaign. It's also a way for Griz fans to "show their spirit while expanding safety education for all."