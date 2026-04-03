University of Montana announces presidential finalist Dr. Jeremiah Shinn will visit campus next week

MISSOULA — The University of Montana and the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education announced today that presidential finalist Dr. Jeremiah Shinn will visit the campus on Monday and Tuesday, April 6-7.

Shinn currently serves as the interim president of Boise State University. During his visit, he will participate in a series of meetings, an open forum and a community reception.

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"The search for UM’s next president has been robust, with a high volume of strong applicants. We are excited to reach this stage of the search, and we encourage faculty, staff, students and the community to participate in this on-campus visit," Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said.

Shinn will meet with the university's leadership team, faculty, staff, the Associated Students of UM and other campus organizations.

The public is invited to attend a public forum on the third floor of the University Center at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6. A community reception will follow at 5 p.m.

Read Shinn's Curriculum Vitae here: