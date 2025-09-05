University of Montana athletics generates millions annually, boosting local economy

MISSOULA - Thousands of fans will descend on Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday for the first Montana Grizzlies home game of the season.

The University of Montana's Grizzly Athletics program serves as a major economic driver for the state, generating nearly $100 million in annual income and creating hundreds of jobs across the region.

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar emphasized the institution's role in supporting the state's economic health.

"We see ourselves as the workforce engine for the state of Montana. We believe this university is important to the economic health of this state," Bodnar said.

The economic impact extends far beyond the university campus.

Each Grizzly home football game generates approximately $5 million in economic impact while supporting 700 jobs across the local economy.

Research from UM's Bureau of Business and Economic Research (BBER) shows that 53% of all Griz football game attendees travel from outside of Missoula County, bringing outside dollars into the local economy.

Downtown hotels are experiencing significant benefits from the influx of football fans.

Todd Liphardt, general manager of The Wren hotel, reports substantial increases in both occupancy rates and revenue during game weekends.

"It's a huge positive for us both in our occupancy and our rates," Liphardt said.

The hotel sees visitors traveling from cities including Kalispell, Helena and Bozeman. Revenue increases by 30% to 40% on game days as compared to ordinary Saturdays.

"Not only for hotels but you know downtown in general and just all the businesses and it trickles out, you know, into North Reserve and so on and so forth," Liphardt said.

Local businesses have adapted their operations to accommodate the surge in customers.

Mike Halean, owner of Red's Bar, explained his preparation strategy for game weekends.

"We just bump up our staffing, obviously bump up our beer and whiskey and, yeah, just as long as we have enough employees and beer and whiskey, we're good to go," Halean said.

The atmosphere during game weekends transforms downtown Missoula into a hub of fan activity and energy.

"You can hear it, see it, and feel it," Liphardt said.

Bodnar expressed gratitude for the strong fan support, noting record season ticket sales for Grizzly football this year.

"We don't take fan support lightly. We don't take it for granted. We're thrilled to see a record number of season ticket holders this year for Griz football, and we just think it's important that all of us recognize that supporting Grizzly athletics is not just good for the University of Montana, it's good for the economy of Western Montana," Bodnar said.

