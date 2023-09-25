University of Montana celebrating homecoming this week

MISSOULA — The University of Montana Alumni Association will celebrate Homecoming 2023 with the return of the traditional Higgins Avenue parade route.

The entire Homecoming Week will be a festive celebration of all things UM and Griz, with the theme “Back to the Den.”

“Homecoming at the University of Montana is not just a tradition; it’s a celebration of the enduring connection our alumni and friends share with this remarkable institution,” said UM Director of Alumni LeAnn Layton. “I’m excited to witness the magic of this year’s theme, ‘Back to the Den,’ as the roar of nostalgia and the promise of new memories unite in a symphony of Grizzly pride.”

The following events are sponsored by the UM Alumni Association during Homecoming Week. Each event is open to the public, and media are invited to attend:



Hello Walk: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. The Hello Walk will take place on campus in front of Turner Hall. UM students and employees paint “hello” in a welcoming variety of styles and languages.

Griz on Tap: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. Griz on Tap will take place at Red’s Bar at 217 S. Ryman St. in downtown Missoula.

Distinguished Alumni Awards: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. The ceremony and panel discussion will take place at the University Center Ballroom.

Yell Night Pep Rally: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. The Yell Night Pep Rally will take place on the UM Oval and feature the UM Marching Band, Grizzly Football team with Coach Bobby Hauck and lighting of the M.

Homecoming Hustle: 9:55 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30. This 5K race kicks off the parade and supports the Grizzly Track & Field/ XC program with 100% of proceeds benefiting the program in the areas of scholarships, operations and equipment.

Homecoming Parade: 10 a.m. Sept. 30. Staging will be in downtown Missoula, near the intersection of Higgins Ave. and Spruce St. The parade will move south along Higgins Avenue, across Beartracks Bridge and turn east onto University Avenue toward campus.

UM’s annual Homecoming football game will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, when the Griz take on Idaho State University in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.