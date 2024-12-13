University of Montana discusses AI policy

MISSOULA — University of Montana's (UM) graduation concludes finals week on campus.

In the past two years, Chat GPT and AI have rapidly changed the collegiate landscape. Throughout that time, UM has been adjusting policies because of this new technological tool.

MTN was wondering if a student at the University of Montana typed into Chat GPT 'write me an essay on Montana's history' and in 10 seconds it's done, would a professor notice that this work isn't theirs?

Associate Director of UM's Writing Center Amy Ratto Parks said when she comes across a student with AI in their work she asks questions.

She explained, "I mean, really our question is always what does the syllabus say? What does the assignment say? Are you allowed to be using this?"

The short answer on AI's usage is it depends. "It could be the student used AI as a tool and appropriately cited it and therefore it is perfectly allowable in the assignment," shared UM Vice Provost of Academic Affairs John DeBoer.

Emily Brown/MTN News "The process is the same for AI generated academic misconduct as it would be for any other kind of academic misconduct" — John DeBoer

DeBoer is the one a student would meet with if they repeatedly misuse information.

"The student code of conduct defines plagiarism as representing the work of another person or generative AI as one's own," DeBoer detailed. "So, if a pattern is established and somebody is doing something multiple times, then you might have to escalate."

Normally, however, professors spot AI through its use of buzzwords or formatting. "There's a citation that doesn't match reality or that the AI-generated content hallucinates something that's entirely incorrect," said DeBoer.

Professors handle AI on a case-by-case basis but most of the time, using it improperly comes with a hit to the assignment's grade. "We really encourage instructors to think about this as a learning experience," DeBoer told MTN.

At the writing center, Ratto-Parks says students mainly ask questions about AI in their papers.

"We're seeing students who are more cautious about AI. They're more interested in doing the work and just making sure it's as good as it can be, especially at the end of the semester," she noted.

Emily Brown/MTN News "There's this intervening judge called the professor who meant something in particular by an assignment. Students, even if they're tempted to use [AI], there is a moment where they're like, woah hold on." — Amy Ratto-Parks

For junior Kylie Kotrc, AI can be useful for her forensic anthropology research but she says never for final drafts. "I don't see it for like writing or that kind of stuff because that's like, not your own thoughts," she offered.

Plus, the reason Kotrc is at UM is to expand her perspective. "College is where you learn to think differently," she said.