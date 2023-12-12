University of Montana holding Fall Commencement Ceremony on December 15

MISSOULA — Over 200 degree candidates who make up the fall class of 2023 will cross this stage during its Commencement celebration on Friday, December 15, 2022.

The University will host the on-campus ceremony at 2 p.m. in the Adams Center.

“We are thrilled to close out the semester by celebrating our fall graduates,” said UM President Seth Bodnar. “These students have worked hard to earn this great achievement, and our entire UM community is excited to honor their efforts. It has been a tremendous fall on our campus, and that is in large part due to our students who keep persevering to reach their full potential.”

During the ceremony, UM will present an honorary doctorate to Mae Nan Ellingson.

Ellingson was a delegate to the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention, where she led proposals for the state’s Declaration of Rights, which included equal rights for women and the right to privacy for every Montanan.

Guests attending the ceremony do not need tickets. Parking will be free, and UDASH buses will run as part of their regular Friday schedule.

UM will provide additional ADA parking spaces and seating areas for the ceremony. Other accessible accommodations are available on a first-come basis. People are asked to arrive early if accessible accommodations are needed.

Attendees in need of other accessibility accommodations can email Brandon Kress in the Adams Center at brandon.kress@mso.umt.edu or call 406-243-5357. Visit the Accessibility and Special Accommodations page for more information.

The public also can livestream the event on the Fall 2023 Commencement website. For more information visit 2023 Fall Commencement or email questions to commencement@umontana.edu.