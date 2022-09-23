University of Montana homecoming parade returns to Missoula but with different route

MISSOULA — MISSOULA - It’s been two years and now one of the biggest parades and Missoula is back!

The University of Montana‘s homecoming parade is a longtime tradition but this year, there’s a slight change in the route.

“We’re really just so excited to Bring back the parade. We’re hoping that this is a one-year fix and next year we’re able to go back to the traditional route,” said UM Alumni Engagement Coordinator Roni Hecker.

The parade route has been modified this year because of the construction on the Beartracks Bridge along Higgins Avenue.

The parade route will start at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, move east toward Sentinel High School, continue along South Avenue, and then head to the UM campus and Dornblaser Field.

Dozens of future students, current students, and alumni are expected to be at the game to have some fun.

“It’s been so vibrant and so good to see all of these different faces back. All of the same faces from different years. And really just see students engage with the campus community again,” Hecker told MTN News.

UM’s annual homecoming football game will kick off at 2 p.m. Saturday and you can watch the Griz play Portland State on KPAX and KAJ.