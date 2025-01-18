University of Montana honors MLK with talk by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet

MISSOULA — The University of Montana will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a free community lecture by poet Jericho Brown on Thursday, Feb. 6, titled, “The Art of Dreaming: From Langston Hughes & MLK to 2025.”

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Phyllis J. Washington College of Education ALI Auditorium and will be streamed online.

As campus pauses Monday, Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day to reflect on the reverend’s beliefs and principles, UM recognizes that the work of advancing his teachings is not bound to a single day, but is the cumulative effort of individuals and communities committed every day to the hard but necessary journey toward greater understanding and shared humanity, said UM President Seth Bodnar.

“UM has long embraced this work. From faculty creating innovative, inclusive learning experiences to student-led initiatives that amplify diverse voices, the spirit of Dr. King lives on in the everyday actions of our university community,” Bodnar said. “As our nation and our campus honors Dr. King’s legacy, we are reminded that there is still work to be done.”

Part of the President’s Lecture Series, event seats will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. ASL interpretation will be provided and a livestream link will be available closer to the lecture.

Brown is the author of three collections of poetry. “The Tradition” was a finalist for the 2019 National Book Award and the winner of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry. “The New Testament” won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award and was named one of the best of the year by Library Journal, Coldfront and the Academy of American Poets. “Please” won the 2009 American Book Award.

Brown also is the editor of the anthology “How We Do It: Black Writers on Craft, Practice, and Skill” and “The Selected Shepherd,” a new retrospective on the work of the important and sometimes controversial Black, gay poet Reginald Shepherd.

The President’s Lecture Series offers an opportunity for all to gather, learn and discuss the ideas and issues that animate public discourse. This semester, President Bodnar looks forward to continuing to host this series and challenging the campus community to engage in meaningful and enjoyable learning together.