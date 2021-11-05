University of Montana hosts healthcare career fair

MISSOULA — The healthcare industry is more important than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. Add a labor shortage to the mix, and health professionals face dire consequences.

The University of Montana and Missoula College are pushing students in their healthcare disciplines to stay in Montana after graduating to hopefully relieve some of that burden.

During a Friday career fair, 19 healthcare employers from across Montana met with students interested in everything from pharmacy to nursing to medical reception.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics estimates that jobs in health care will grow 16% over the next 10 years, adding about 2.6 million jobs – more than any other occupational group.

UM leaders hope to see their students lending a hand in this shortage.

“Yeah, it’s exciting, I think a big value that we hold at UM is serving our community and connecting with community in place,” noted UM Employer Relations Manager Katherine Lechman.

“So, being able to encourage our students to give back in that way through such a meaningful career with employers that are in our state is really important to us,” she concluded.