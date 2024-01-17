University of Montana kicking of Spring Semester with campus events

MISSOULA — The University of Montana will welcome students back to campus on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in Missoula.

“Students are eager to get back to campus to see their friends and continue their academic pursuits,” said Leslie Webb, UM vice provost for student success. “The spring semester is an exciting time for UM, and we will continue putting our students and their success at the center of everything we do.”

Events for the first month of the spring semester include the following:



Annual outdoor ice rink on the Oval.

Iron Griz Community Ski Night [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com], hosted by the Iron Griz: American Bistro and the Missoula Nordic Ski Club, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at the Iron Griz.

105th Foresters’ Ball at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 2- 3, at Schreiber Gym.

Annual N7 Griz and Lady Griz basketball games. The Lady Griz will play their N7 game at 2 p.m Saturday, Jan. 27, in Dahlberg Arena. The men’s team will play their N7 game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, in Dalhberg Arena.

UM School of Music presents Mozart’s “The Magic Flute [link.mediaoutreach.meltwater.com] ” on Friday, Feb. 9. and Sunday, Feb. 11, in the Dennison Theatre.

on Friday, Feb. 9. and Sunday, Feb. 11, in the Dennison Theatre. Bonfire Griz pep-rally on the Oval evening, Friday, Feb. 16.

The spring semester will culminate with Commencement on Saturday, May 11, on the University of Montana campus