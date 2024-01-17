Watch Now
University of Montana kicking of Spring Semester with campus events

University of Montana Bear Statute Winter
MTN News
The University of Montana campus in Missoula as seen on January 11, 2024.
Posted at 10:19 AM, Jan 17, 2024
MISSOULA — The University of Montana will welcome students back to campus on Thursday, January 18, 2024, in Missoula.

“Students are eager to get back to campus to see their friends and continue their academic pursuits,” said Leslie Webb, UM vice provost for student success. “The spring semester is an exciting time for UM, and we will continue putting our students and their success at the center of everything we do.”

Events for the first month of the spring semester include the following:

The spring semester will culminate with Commencement on Saturday, May 11, on the University of Montana campus

