University of Montana mass public vaccine clinic set for Sunday

MISSOULA — The University of Montana’s Skaggs School of Pharmacy, along with the Missoula City-County Health Department, will offer COVID-19 vaccines to the public Sunday.

The March 21st clinic is scheduled from 7:00 a.m to 1:00 p.m. open to community members in the 1B+ phase and will be held at UM’s Adams Center.

Those eligible for the vaccine include groups who had been eligible in the past – 1A and 1B – as well as:

Individuals ages 60 and older.

Individuals ages 16 to 59 with the following health conditions: asthma (moderate to severe). cerebrovascular disease. cystic fibrosis. weakened immune system from blood or bone marrow transplant, HIV, use of corticosteroids or other immune-weakening medicines. neurologic conditions, such as dementia. liver disease. pulmonary fibrosis. thalassemia.



More than 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available.

To qualify, participants must be available to return for the second dose on April 11 at the Adams Center. To make an appointment, visit HERE.

