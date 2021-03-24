UPDATE: UMPD cancels alert for missing man

MISSOULA — (UPDATE, 8:30 p.m., 3/24/2021) After following several tips in reference to a missing person, the University of Montana Police Department is no longer requesting the public's help in locating the individual.

According to a UMPD alert Wednesday afternoon, members of the Idaho Falls Police Department arrived on campus seeking help in locating Matthew Jed Hall, who has been missing since 2018.

Idaho Falls Police had received an anonymous tip that indicated Hall may have recently been spotted on the Missoula campus.

After following several tips, UMPD made contact with an individual who was similar in appearance to Hall. Officers determined the person was not Hall, but could have been the person identified by the tipster.

The police are no longer looking for Hall on UM's campus. They thanked the community for their assistance.

(1st Report, 3:24 p.m., 3/24/2021) The University of Montana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for over three years.

The 19-year-old was last seen on Jan. 22, 2018, leaving his home in a gray 2019 Nissan Versa.

Idaho Falls PD recently received an anonymous tip that indicated that Hall may have recently been spotted on the Missoula campus.

Hall is described as being a white male who is 5'11" tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and reddish-brown hair.

When he was last seen, Hall had taken a handgun as well as camping gear.

Anyone who has seen Hall or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact UMPD at (406) 343-4000 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200.