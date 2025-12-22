MISSOULA — University of Montana President Seth Bodnar reflects on 2025 achievements as students head into winter break on Monday's Montana This Morning.

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar sat down for his final UM Minute interview of 2025, offering a comprehensive look back at the year's accomplishments and challenges during a one-on-one conversation with Montana This Morning's Mark Martin.

The year-end discussion covered major developments across the university campus as 2025 draws to a close. Students are currently enjoying their winter break before returning for the spring semester.

The interview provided viewers with insights into the university's progress and future direction as the institution continues to serve students and the broader Montana community.

Watch UM Minute Here:

UM Minute: 2025 Year in Review

The weekly UM Minute series, which features regular conversations between MTN's Mark Martin and Bodnar, will pause during the holiday break. The popular segment is scheduled to resume in February when students return to campus.