University of Montana reports largest enrollment jump in 15 years

MISSOULA — More students are filling the classrooms at the University of Montana in Missoula.

UM officials report that fall enrollment on the main campus is up nearly 6% and including Missoula College, total enrollment is up nearly 5%.

According to a news release, the total number of students is seeing its largest year-over-year jump in 15 years. Overall, 484 more students enrolled at UM this fall than in fall 2023, bringing total enrollment to 10,811.

Since 2021, UM has added over 1,300 students to its overall headcount, the most of any college in Montana.

This fall, 1,450 first-year freshmen enrolled at UM, making it the largest incoming class in nine years and an a 5.6% increase in first-time freshmen over last fall.

The number of Montana resident students grew 2.7% compared to a year ago. Of the students currently enrolled at UM, 65.9% are Montana residents.

UM is also reporting a 74.8% student retention rate this fall, remaining near an all-time high. This figure measures the rate that students persist between their first and second year at UM.

The number of student veterans increased to 420 this fall, a 10.8% increase over last year. Native American enrollment also continues to climb.

The 839 Native American students enrolled this fall at UM mark an 11.9% increase over last year. This represents 45.4% more Native American students on campus than in fall 2018.

In addition to undergraduate student growth, UM’s Graduate School grew nearly 1% to 1,847 students, and the Alexander Blewett III School of Law grew 3.1% to 269 students this fall.

UM’s fall 2023 census report is available online.