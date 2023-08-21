University of Montana students move into dorms ahead of first week of classes

MISSOULA - University of Montana students were moving into their dorm rooms and getting ready for the new school year in the middle of a rainstorm on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Students and parents were busy hauling clothes TV’s and mini-fridges up the dorms with the assistance of some student helpers.

Although the weather conditions were not ideal for moving, Chet Chelstowski has many plans on returning to Missoula to visit his daughter during her first year of school.

“I’m very excited, very excited, she’s excited. Se’s in the dance program and we’ll be coming up here a lot to watch her dance in the college," Chelstowski said. "And I love this area of the country so we’ll be visiting a lot.”

When asked how smoothly the move-in went despite the rain Chelstowski said.

“It’s very organized it’s going quick and hopefully the weather tomorrow turns. We visited the campus in January when it was five degrees out so we’re excited to see a nice sunny day out here.”

Classes begin for the University of Montana in Missoula on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.