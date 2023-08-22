Montana State University kicks off move-in day for incoming freshmen

BOZEMAN - Montana State University has welcomed its newest Bobcats with faculty and students gathering outside of the North Hedges dormitory to greet incoming freshmen.

"It's a great day to be a Bobcat this morning. The energy level is palpable. We have been missing our students," says MSU President Waded Cruzado. "Faculty and staff are back as well. So, we're looking forward to having a wonderful academic year."



President Cruzado says that move-in day is a great tradition at MSU.

"It is step one of making those students feel very welcome. This is our university," says President Cruzado. "We have Champ here as well. We have our school spirit squad, and what we have here at Montana State University is a sense of community."

Montana State University is welcoming one of its biggest freshman classes yet.

"This is one of our biggest freshman classes this year and again, they come from every part of the state of Montana. They come from around the nation and around the world. So that is awesome," says President Cruzado.