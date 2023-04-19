University of Montana to hold groundbreaking on new indoor practice facility

MISSOULA - The University of Montana will host a groundbreaking of their indoor practice facility on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Once completed, the 110,000-square-foot building will be covered with an inflatable roof that will be the first of its kind in the Big Sky Conference.



The facility will include a regulation-size synthetic football field, four 150-yard sprint lanes for track athletes, and locations for field athletes to compete.

The $10.2 million facility is privately funded, and construction is expected to be finished this Fall.