MISSOULA — The University of Montana's seventh annual Big Give is underway, offering a 24-hour window for supporters to contribute to campus programs and student initiatives.

The online fundraiser, organized by the UM Foundation, runs from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday and connects donors with more than 50 areas across the university. Those include academic departments, scholarships, student services and organizations such as the Military and Veteran Services Office and Grizzly Athletics.

MTN anchor Mark Martin spoke with Heather Best, the foundation's associate director of digital annual giving, about how the event works and ways people can participate:

University of Montana's Big Give returns for 24-hour fundraising event

Last year's campaign brought in nearly $500,000 from more than 800 donors nationwide. Organizers say even small donations can add up quickly during the 24-hour push, especially with matching and challenge opportunities available.

In addition to online giving, several activities are planned on campus. The Big Give Buggy will offer rides at scheduled times Wednesday and Thursday, and a photo booth inside the University Center will be open to students and visitors.

The UM Foundation, which manages the event, says the goal is to expand support for students and campus programs while encouraging broad participation from the university community and beyond.