Updated river access at the Sha-Ron site in East Missoula celebrated

EAST MISSOULA - As summer continues, lots of people are looking for river access to the Clark Fork River, and community partners are looking for ways to make that access safer.

Missoula County officials joined several community partners on Tuesday morning to celebrate the developments at the Sha-Ron river access site. A new parking lot and a bus stop are meant to make the activity at the site more regulated.

In the past, the access site off Montana Highway 200 near Edgewood Road was difficult to regulate because no single organization held jurisdiction. It took several entities coming together to complete the project, which was introduced in 2020.

"I think what we're celebrating is this accomplishment of coming together and really making this seamless management work better," Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks regional supervisor Randy Arnold said during the celebration. "It exemplifies this good working relationship, and it's a great day to celebrate this accomplishment."

Joining Montana FWP in the project was Missoula County, the Montana Department of Transportation, The Clark Fork Coalition and Mountain Line.

Along with 68 parking spaces, the site will have bathrooms and on-site staff from the River Ambassador program, who will be able to provide river safety and transportation information.

Mountain Line's Route 4 will stop hourly at the site, providing a safe connection to downtown.

"It is our hope that that work, that those routes, will provide safe access and connection to the community and safe recreation," Mountain Line project manager Colin Woodrow said at the event.

UDash, the University of Montana river shuttle program will also have a safe space to drop off passengers.

The parking lot is meant to deter people from parallel parking on Highway 200, which caused issues with local residents who have driveways on the road. This parking posed a safety risk to those recreating and those traveling through.

"This isn't just a highway, this isn't just a river, this is a neighborhood, and people who live here endure the impacts of tourism and recreation," Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said.

The site will be open from sunrise to sunset unless otherwise posted and will not allow camping. While the lot will not have space for trailers, the original access site will have 25 car spots.

"This is a multi-agency, complex project, that will really improve the lives of the folks that live around this area, but it will also improve the experience of those recreating," Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess said.

