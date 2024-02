MISSOULA — A crash is blocking U.S. Highway 93 southbound between Missoula and Lolo.

The incident is in the area of mile marker 96, which is in the area of the curves north of Lolo.

A truck carrying material can be seen on its side blocking both southbound lanes.

The crash is just north of the intersection with Bird Lane.

Expect heavy traffic delays in the area.

-Developing story. Check back for updates.