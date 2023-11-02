Used book sale happening at Fort Missoula

MISSOULA — The popular used book sale at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula opened with early bird hours on Thursday morning.

Over 60,000 books are sorted, organized, and ready for you to browse in Heritage Hall and next door in the Post Headquarters building. There's everything from fiction to poetry to cookbooks.

"The beauty of it is it's all different genres. Everybody has their interests, everybody has the things they enjoy reading. We have everything from fiction, biography, history, and the things you assume too, we have a corner of curiosities in one room, which is all sorts of interesting books. Basically, anything you can imagine in book form, we probably have a copy here," said Matt Lautzenheiser, Executive Director of The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

When you check out, your books will be stacked and priced at $2 per vertical inch. Proceeds will support the educational programs and exhibits at Fort Missoula.

Sunday is the last chance to buy, but it's also the super bargain bag day with books going for $10 per bag. Specialty books are priced specifically and are not included in the bag sale.

Book Sale Hours:

Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.