Used book sale returns to Historical Museum at Fort Missoula

MISSOULA - The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is hosting its used book sale until Sunday.

The museum had at least 60,000 books donated for the sale. Most sell for $2 per vertical inch.

Organizers held an early-bird special on Thursday morning, where book enthusiasts could pay a $5 entrance fee to get first dibs on this year's collection.

The four-day sale could not have been possible without the hundreds of book lovers who volunteered their time, according to Historical Museum at Fort Missoula spokesperson Stacy Carr-Poole.

"The dedication of the volunteers has really amazed me. I've had volunteers who have a section that they’ve been working on for three days to make sure that it is really organized, everything, all the authors are together,: Carr-Poole said.

“So, I sent out the first email request for volunteers and I got all these emails back going,” Carr-Poole added. 'We've been waiting for you to ask for help!' So they just love the book sale here and they've been just amazing."

