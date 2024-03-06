USPS releases minimal info ahead of possible changes to Missoula operations

MISSOULA — Missoula may see some changes to its postal service as the United States Postal Service (USPS) restructures.

USPS is considering changing the operations of the Missoula Processing and Distribution Center on Kent Street.

The new center would process local mail with a regional processing and distribution center in Spokane.



In 2021, USPS announced its 10-year strategic plan, which is meant to reorganize the postal service to ensure the economic future of mail service in the U.S., according to Kim Frum, strategic communications specialist for USPS.

Under the mission of the 10-year plan, USPS started an evaluation of the Missoula center in January. They’ve determined the best course of action is to transition Missoula to a local processing center, moving some mail to go through Spokane instead.

This would cause local deliveries to travel further before reaching the final destination, but USPS says it will still be a more streamlined process.

Frum says during the review process, no career employees will be laid off, no post offices will be closed and retail services are not expected to be affected.

It is unclear if this statement will change as permanent decisions are made. USPS says they can only ensure no career employee layoffs during the evaluation period but did not make any comments about part-time workers or layoffs after evaluations are finished.

USPS will hold a public meeting at the DoubleTree in Missoula on Friday, March 15, at 6 p.m. A final decision on changes in Missoula won’t be made until after the meeting.

The following press release is the only information USPS has shared at this time, but they said they will release more details prior to the meeting on March 15.