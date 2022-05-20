Vehicle damages homes, fences in Missoula

MISSOULA - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle hit homes and fences in the South Hills area.

The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of several homes being hit by a vehicle at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Friday.

One of the homes that was damaged is located near the intersection of Gharrett and Garland streets.

A Missoula Police Officer at the scene told MTN News that "multiple" homes had been struck.

Hannah Hislop/MTN News

No injuries have been reported and the driver has been identified, according to law enforcement.

Anyone whose property was damaged is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

Developing story. Check back for updates

- information from Hannah Hislop included in this report.

