Vehicle damages homes, fences in Missoula

Hannah Hislop/MTN News
Missoula PD responded to reports that multiple homes had been hit be a vehicle in the South Hills area on May 20, 2022.
Posted at 11:38 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 13:47:24-04

MISSOULA - Authorities are investigating after a vehicle hit homes and fences in the South Hills area.

The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of several homes being hit by a vehicle at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Friday.

One of the homes that was damaged is located near the intersection of Gharrett and Garland streets.

A Missoula Police Officer at the scene told MTN News that "multiple" homes had been struck.

No injuries have been reported and the driver has been identified, according to law enforcement.

Anyone whose property was damaged is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

Developing story. Check back for updates

- information from Hannah Hislop included in this report.

