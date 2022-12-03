Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Vehicle fire closes I-90 eastbound near Frenchtown

fire.jpg
Frenchtown Semi Fire Map
Posted at 9:33 AM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 12:02:27-05

FRENCHTOWN - A vehicle fire has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 east of Frenchtown.

The road is blocked near mile marker 97 and a witness tells MTN News a semi-truck is on fire and traffic delays stretch back for several miles.

Frenchtown Semi Fire Map

A motorist who is near the scene says it appears one semi-truck is fully engulfed in flames in the median, with a second semi-truck cab completely torn off the body of the trailer.

Traffic is being taken on I-90 in Frenchtown. Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App