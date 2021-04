MISSOULA — UPDATE: 5 pm, 4/2/21

The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 west of Missoula are open after a vehicle fire had closed a section of the road.

___________________________

ORIGINAL POST: 3:43 pm

A vehicle fire has closed down a section of Interstate 90 west of Missoula.

The westbound lanes are closed near mile marker 95 due to the incident.

Watch for emergency vehicles in the area and expect delays.