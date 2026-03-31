Vehicle registration for Blackfoot-Clearwater shed hunting goes live April 1

CLEARWATER — Heads up Western Montana shed hunters!

Registration goes live for vehicle entry into the Blackfoot Clearwater Wildlife Management Area (WMA) on April 1.

The actual season begins on May 15 at noon but those looking to use a vehicle during their shed hunting need to register by April 19.

Vehicles that did not register cannot enter until after 2 p.m. on opening day.

Anyone wishing to access the Blackfoot Clearwater WMA on foot or horse can do so without registering.

Those who are not residents of Montana can't pre-register or participate in shed hunting on WMAs until May 22.

There is also a $50 nonresident license.

Entry numbers are randomized and will be emailed to those who've registered around April 27.